Lahore Qalandars Stars Dominate T20 Cricket With Most Wickets in 2023

Star bowlers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, have emerged as the leading wicket-takers in the exhilarating world of T20 cricket this year.

Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf have left opponents struggling to score runs and are among the top five leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket in 2023.

Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, hailed as one of the finest spinners of the modern era, has proved his mettle by taking 64 wickets in T20 matches in the ongoing year.

Shaheen Afridi has been an exemplary leader in franchise cricket. His fiery pace and ability to swing the ball have helped him take 41 wickets in the shortest format so far in 2023.

Emerging pacer, Zaman Khan, known for his deceptive slower deliveries and deadly yorkers, has showcased his skills with the ball by bagging 38 wickets in T20 matches.

The bowling quartet of Lahore Qalandars is further fortified by Haris Rauf, who is known for his blistering speed and lethal yorkers. He has taken 37 wickets in T20 matches this year.

With such a formidable bowling lineup, the Lahore Qalandars have stamped their authority on T20 cricket, gaining a reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Lahore Qalandars became the first franchise in PSL to defend their title, making them the second team to win the PSL title twice after Islamabad United.

Most Wickets in T20 Cricket in 2023