Aminul Haque Urges NITB to Promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ Products Worldwide

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque urged the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to market its products properly at domestic and international levels so that Made in Pakistan can be highlighted globally as a unique brand.

The 4th meeting of NITB was held at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and chaired by Aminul Haque.

The Chairman and Board Members welcomed the newly elected Chief Executive Officer of NITB, Babar Majid Bhatti. The board also apprised the steps taken by the CEO, who assumed office on April 10, in the first 45 days with an excellent vision for the improvement of the respective sectors.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin ul Haque directed to the CEO that there should not be any compromise on merit, those who work diligently should be encouraged in the organization, and ensure that no action could be taken beyond rules and regulations. He hoped that the CEO would take NITB to its desired destination in the light of his skills, competence, and international experience.

Syed Amin ul Haque further said that after getting the autonomous status of the organization, its responsibilities have increased. In this case, NITB should market its products properly at domestic and international levels so that Made in Pakistan can be highlighted globally as a unique brand.

In the meeting, NITB, after becoming an autonomous body, rules n regulations, ongoing projects, and upcoming projects were discussed in detail and were sent to the relevant committees of the Board for review.

Secretary IT Navid A. Shaikh, Secretary NTISB Mansoor Sehgal, JEA Science & Technology Zawwar Hussain, former Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Director General to Minister Aftab Rashid attended the meeting while Director General Admin and HR Imran Haider and Director General Telecom Faisal Ratiyal assisted the board.