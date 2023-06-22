Dubai Tycoon Dismisses Safety Concerns of Missing Titanic Submarine

A Dubai-based business tycoon, who has previously explored the Titanic wreckage, has debunked the safety concerns regarding the submersible, claiming that he did not face any problems on his expedition last year.

Chief Executive of UK’s Oil and Gas Exploration firm, San Leon Energy, Oisin Fanning, went on the deep-sea trip with the two crew members who are currently on board the missing seacraft.

Speaking about his experience, he denied feeling unsafe during his journey and rejected all the safety-related issues that have been voiced recently.

According to multiple reports, the 22-foot vessel has only one window, one toilet, and a privacy curtain. It is controlled by a modified gaming controller that costs only $30, yet the complete trip to the Titanic wreckage costs $250,000 per person.

Fanning stated the vessel is built of strong material and does not crack, adding that the tube is sealed properly, which makes it difficult to escape or leak.

He made these comments in response to circulating reports of OceanGate’s ex-employee who raised concerns about the vessel’s safety in an engineering study in 2018.

OceanGate’s Director of Marine Operations, David Locridge, mentioned in the report that the seacraft required more testing and passengers could be endangered if it went to extreme depths, as outlined in a lawsuit in US District Court, Seattle, in 2018.

OceanGate took Lochridge to court that year over breaching a non-disclosure agreement. However, he filed a counter lawsuit alleging OceanGate of illegally terminating him for raising concerns on testing and safety.

The case was resolved on secret terms several months after it was filed. The case was only one of several issues highlighted concerning the ship. In 2018, the Marine Technology Society issued another warning to OceanGate.