Deadly Heatwave Across Pakistan is Finally Coming to an End

Weather Updates PK, a private weather forecasting company, has predicted a powerful pre-monsoon rain spell right after the ongoing heatwave.

According to weather analyst Jawad Memon, who runs the company, the current weather pattern, influenced by strong pre-monsoon currents interacting with Western influences, is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to different areas of Pakistan.

🟢 PRE-MONSOON ON STERIODS AND SIGNS OF EARLY MONSOON ONSET IN PAKISTAN: 📍 MEDIUM RANGE FORECAST:

As Per Current Weather Pattern Prevailing in our Region. Under Influence of Strong Pre-Monsoon Currents Interacting with Western Influence A Strong Pre-Monsoon Rain Spell is… pic.twitter.com/5lNVtyMbU9 — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) June 21, 2023

As per the medium-range forecast, the regions likely to be affected by the upcoming weather system include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab, upper Sindh, and upper and western Balochistan.

The anticipated heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur from June 25th to June 28th in these areas. A detailed update regarding this weather system will be issued shortly.

Looking ahead, the long-range forecast suggests a medium chance of the first monsoon spell affecting southeastern Sindh, including the city of Karachi, towards the end of June or the first week of July.

Based on the latest weather patterns and long-range analysis, an area of low pressure is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days. Following the east-west shear zone, this weather system could reach Indian Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the adjoining southeastern regions of Sindh.

Additionally, another area of low pressure is predicted to form over the Bay of Bengal by the first week of July. With a favorable shear zone, a potential nexus formation between the two systems is possible.

Supported by an active North Arabian Sea offshore trough, the interaction between these weather systems could lead to the formation of either a well-marked low-pressure area (UAC) or a monsoon trough (MTC) in the vicinity of Gujarat. This, in turn, would further support the nearby low-pressure area.

However, it is important to note that since this is a long-range forecast, there is a possibility of changes in the scenario in the coming days. Weather patterns are subject to variations, and meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updated information as necessary.

Residents in the mentioned regions of Pakistan are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and heed any warnings or precautions issued by the relevant authorities to ensure their safety and minimize potential disruptions caused by the anticipated weather systems.