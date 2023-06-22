Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Cage Fight Elon Musk

Jun 22, 2023

Following Elon Musk’s recent tweet expressing his willingness to engage in a “cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta swiftly responded by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet accompanied by the statement “send me location.”

The Verge confirmed that Zuckerberg’s Instagram post is not intended as a joke, as stated by Meta spokesperson Iska Saric. The situation now awaits Musk’s response, and as Saric mentioned, “The story speaks for itself.”

A screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram story.

Musk has even given an official location for it: Vegas Octagon.

Musk has been engaging in Twitter taunts directed at Zuckerberg, including remarks like “Zuck my 👅.”

In a recent internal all-hands meeting at Meta, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox energized employees by stating that the company believes creators desire a version of Twitter that is “properly managed.” Zuckerberg himself expressed his belief that Twitter should have a user base of one billion people in a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman.

When it comes to the hypothetical scenario of tech billionaire CEOs physically battling, a clash between Musk and Zuckerberg would undoubtedly generate significant interest.

Musk, aged 51, holds a physical advantage over Zuckerberg and has spoken about his experience in “real hard-core street fights” during his upbringing in South Africa. Meanwhile, 39-year-old Zuckerberg is an aspiring MMA fighter who has already achieved success in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. Additionally, he claims to have recently completed the demanding “Murph Challenge” workout in just under 40 minutes.

