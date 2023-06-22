Civil Aviation Director Charged With Attempted Murder

A senior official from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been arrested by the Peshawar police for shooting and injuring a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) security guard. The incident took place when the official forcefully entered the restricted BRT route.

According to the latest report, Arbab Faisal, a senior joint director at CAA currently stationed in Islamabad, was seen driving his Black Mercedes Benz E-Class on the BRT route.

ALSO READ Coolant or Water: The Best Choice for Your Car in Summer

BRT guards tried to stop him, but the CAA official fired shots, injuring a security guard. Faisal managed to escape initially but was later caught in the Regi area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

A case has been registered against him under section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the East police station. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the accused had been receiving treatment for psychological issues, as stated by SP Cantonment Waqas Rafiq.

The CAA official appeared before judicial magistrate Dolat Khan’s court on Wednesday. Initially, the court was to issue a physical remand but decided to place him in judicial custody for 14 days in the central prison.

ALSO READ Tesla’s New Factory Can Build Cars in Under A Minute

The court was informed that the accused had been driving illegally on the BRT route and allegedly opened fire when his vehicle was intercepted by a guard.