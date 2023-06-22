Hilton Unveils Its First Hotel in Islamabad

Hilton has announced the opening of its very first Hilton Garden Inn in Islamabad, scheduled for 2027. This hotel venture is being undertaken in collaboration with Premier Choice, a renowned multinational real estate development company.

The location chosen for the hotel is Orchard Boulevard, in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) – Phase 1.

ALSO READ Dubai Officially Announces School Holidays for Eid Al-Adha 2023

The hotel itself will be an integral part of Premier Choice’s flagship development, Orchard Boulevard, spanning an impressive 4 million square feet. Designed as a mixed-use hub, it aims to attract a diverse range of investments.

Offering valley views and panoramic vistas from its upper floors, the Hilton Garden Inn Islamabad will be a sight to behold. Moreover, it will boast top-notch amenities to ensure a memorable stay for guests.

Carlos Khneisser, the Vice President of Development for Middle East & Africa at Hilton, expressed his delight and anticipation for this project. He emphasized that the hotel will cater not only to business travelers but also to families seeking value-driven accommodation.

With 115 guest rooms and a variety of amenities including a fitness center, pool, lobby café, all-day dining restaurant, rooftop café, and meeting room, the Hilton Garden Inn Islamabad will provide a comprehensive experience for its guests.

ALSO READ UAE Wants to Lease Karachi Port Terminals for 50 Years

Amran Zia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Premier Choice, highlighted the rapid development of Islamabad and the surge in economic activity. He firmly believes that the Hilton Garden Inn will soon become a preferred choice for tourists and business travelers.

In 2021, Hilton signed agreements for DoubleTree by Hilton properties in Islamabad and Nathiagali, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the country.