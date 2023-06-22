Dubai Officially Announces School Holidays for Eid Al-Adha 2023

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has officially announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for private schools across the emirate.

According to the details, schools will remain closed from Tuesday 27 June to Sunday 2 July, giving students a six-day break for Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

ALSO READ UAE Wants to Lease Karachi Port Terminals for 50 Years

Taking to Twitter, KDHA stated, “Do you know what you should always have before a long summer holiday? A shorter holiday! Schools will be closed for Eid Al Adha from Tuesday, June 27, opening again on Monday, July 3.”

Do you know what you should always have before a long summer holiday? A shorter holiday! Schools will be closed for Eid Al Adha from Tuesday June 27, opening again on Monday July 3. pic.twitter.com/YM5lqA81ky — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) June 21, 2023

Earlier, Dubai Government announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for public sector employees, giving them some time off to mark the important occasions.

The holiday will start on 9 Dhul Hijjah and continue until 12 Dhul Hijjah. These dates are determined by the government’s Department of Human Resources.

ALSO READ India Demolishes Pakistan in Opening Match of SAFF Championship 2023

Eid Al-Adha Lucky Draw

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has launched its annual Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign, in which shoppers have a chance to win a share of AED 200,000 ($54,000) in cash prizes. To enter, all you need to do is spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls.

Once you meet the spending requirement, you will receive a digital raffle coupon. This coupon gives you the opportunity to win one of 22 prizes, including six prizes of AED 15,000, six prizes of AED 10,000, and ten prizes of AED 5,000. The raffle draws will happen on all three days of Eid Al-Adha.