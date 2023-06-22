PFF Gives Statement After Pakistan’s Loss to India in SAFF Championship 2023

On behalf of the entire Pakistan football community, we would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), for their remarkable efforts in facilitating and realizing the participation of the Pakistani contingent in the SAFF Men’s Championship 2023, PFF said in a statement.

The successful coordination and arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan have played a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth and secure travel experience for our national football team.

By extending your support, you have exemplified the significance of collaboration and diplomacy in the realm of sports. This encounter holds immense significance as it marks a pivotal moment in promoting sporting relationships and fostering unity between the nations of Pakistan and India.

We commend the tireless commitment and vision of FIFA, AFC, SAFF, and AIFF in navigating the complexities and challenges associated with organizing such an event. Their commitment to promoting sports diplomacy and encouraging positive sporting interactions deserves recognition.

In the face of numerous logistical challenges and time constraints, PFF has displayed exceptional efficiency and resourcefulness. Their ability to navigate complexities and swiftly coordinate with relevant authorities is truly praiseworthy.

Football has the unique ability to inspire, transcend differences, and promote a spirit of fair play, camaraderie, and friendship by uniting the world through sport. We are honored to be part of this historic occasion and also for doing our bit in advancing FIFA’s narrative of, “FOOTBALL UNITES THE WORLD.”

Lastly, we’d like to extend our deepest admiration and heartfelt appreciation for each and every player and official of the Pakistani Contingent. The journey they have undertaken to represent our Nation on the football pitch has been filled with challenges, obstacles, and countless sacrifices. Yet, despite it all, they have remained resilient, determined, and unwavering in their pursuit of excellence.

The spirit of Shaheens, our national symbol, epitomizes strength, courage, and tenacity. Just like the majestic bird of prey, they have soared high above the challenges, demonstrating their resolve and dedication to the beautiful game. Their commitment to representing Pakistan on the international stage has been an inspiration to us all.

We hope that the team leaves an indelible mark on the world of football. We wish all teams the best of luck as they compete in this event, and we encourage everyone involved to uphold the principles of fair play, respect, and mutual admiration.