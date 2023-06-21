Tensions Reach Boiling Point in India-Pakistan Football Match as Coach Interferes

The intense clash between India and Pakistan in SAFF Championship has fueled tensions as coaches received cards. Indian coach has been handed a red card while a yellow card has been given to Pakistan’s coach.

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan in Bangalore turned into a high-stakes showdown as both teams battled it out on the field. Amidst the already charged atmosphere, tensions reached a boiling point when the coaches from both sides locked eyes in a heated confrontation.

Indian coach was handed a red card, resulting in his expulsion from the game, while the Pakistani coach received a cautionary yellow card. Indian coach Igor Stimoc was given a red card after his undue interference in the game to stop a Pakistani player’s throw-in.

This intense interaction only added to the intensity of the match, which had already seen India establish a commanding 2-0 lead. India are leading the game 4-0 at the time of publishing.