Bayer Does Not Plan on Exiting Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 5:33 pm

Global Drug maker Bayer has decided to shift its strategic focus but has no plans to halt operations in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the multinational pharmaceutical company, the company said it is analyzing which of its manufacturing activities may no longer be of strategic focus going forward. Bayer intends to stay put and continue operations in Pakistan despite the shift.

ALSO READ

The corporation disclosed that it plans to transfer certain assets, including its pharmaceutical and consumer health production plant in Lahore, as well as certain brands from its pharmaceutical and consumer health portfolios, to another company with a strong presence in Pakistan.

More importantly, Bayer Pakistan employees affected by the strategic shift will be transferred to the acquirer with a two-year job guarantee, matching compensation, and special bonuses.

The company said there have been no layoffs. Meanwhile, employees impacted by the move have already signed offer letters issued by the acquirer.

ALSO READ

Bayer products in Pakistan include pharmaceuticals to treat a variety of medical conditions, consumer health products that enable people to take charge of their everyday health, and crop science products that are essential to supporting the agriculture industry.

ProPK Staff

lens

Fans Want Mamya Shajaffar to Join OnlyFans After She Casually Exposes Her Chest
Read more in lens

proproperty

Accused Professors Fail to Attend ACE Hearing on Punjab University Town-III Scam
Read more in proproperty
close
>