Brutally Murdered Dead Man Found on Srinagar Highway

Street crimes such as murder incidents, abuse, assault, theft, etc. are becoming perilously common in the Federal capital as of late.

In a recent harrowing development, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) found the dead body of an unknown male lying beside the Srinagar Highway green belt.

ALSO READ Kia to Launch an Affordable Mini Electric Car

A Twitter video shows a number of cars passing standing by the green belt on Srinagar highway, with the police and administration personnel clearing the area in the background.

اسلام آباد: سرینگر ہائی وے کے گرین بیلٹ سے ایک نامعلوم شخص کی لاش ملی ہے۔ @aliimumtaz pic.twitter.com/VFFafUaL7P — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) June 23, 2023

According to the Twitter user, the body was discovered earlier today. The user claimed that someone had brutally killed the man and tossed his dead body by the roadside. This is a developing story as the authorities are yet to identify the dead body and bring the alleged murderers to justice.

In a recent occurrence, a man was recorded on video brandishing a gun and blatantly bullying a Suzuki Mehran driver behind him. The incident took place in front of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Iqra University in H-9 at around 4:15 PM.

ALSO READ CDA to Beautify Islamabad Expressway With 50,000 Trees After Its Expansion

According to the person who shared the video, such incidents have become a regular occurrence on this road. People often display weapons to threaten others in broad daylight. Social media users have expressed concern and called for immediate police intervention.