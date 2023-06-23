Kia to Launch an Affordable Mini Electric Car

Kia plans to expand its lineup of electric vehicles (EV) by the end of 2027. According to Autocar, the Korean automaker aims to launch up to 15 electric models worldwide within the next four years.

David Hilbert, Kia’s European marketing chief, explained that the company wants to cover a wide range of vehicle segments with its EV lineup. This will include a city-focused EV1 and the larger EV9 SUV.

The smaller models will primarily target the European market. In addition to pure EVs, Kia will offer models with multiple powertrain options. For example, the Niro is available with electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid setups in certain markets.

This approach is similar to Toyota’s strategy, as they also plan to introduce solid-state batteries with up to 1,450 kilometers of range by 2030.

The upcoming Kia EV5 is scheduled to debut in China later this year and then in Europe, possibly followed by the US debut in early 2024. In Europe, Kia’s focus will be on smaller vehicles, including a subcompact crossover that might be named EV3, competing with the Peugeot e-2008.

Additionally, they have plans for an EV1 to rival the Volkswagen ID.2, sharing its platform with the next-generation Hyundai i10.

Despite the increasing popularity of SUVs, Kia remains committed to offering hatchbacks and sedans alongside their SUV lineup. The company aims to achieve over 50% of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2030, with a target of 4.3 million units, representing a 34% increase compared to its current volumes.