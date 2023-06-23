CDA to Beautify Islamabad Expressway With 50,000 Trees After Its Expansion

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to plant 50,000 trees on both sides of the Islamabad Expressway upon completion of the expansion work.

According to a media report, the plan is to plant 25,000 trees during the upcoming monsoon season, and another 25,000 trees will be planted in the spring tree plantation campaign next year.

A survey conducted by the environment wing of the civic agency highlighted the need for a large-scale tree plantation campaign along the Islamabad Expressway, where construction work is currently underway for a signal-free corridor.

Unfortunately, a significant number of adult trees were cut down during the construction process, and due to technical reasons, many of them could not be relocated.

As a result, the civic agency has developed a plan to launch a substantial tree plantation campaign that aims to restore the greenery along the Islamabad Expressway.

Recognizing the importance of this initiative, the climate change ministry has approached the civic agency and offered their full cooperation in conducting tree plantation campaigns along the highways, including the Islamabad Expressway.