PSB Clears Hockey Coach Siegfried Aikman’s Long Overdue Salary

Dutch hockey coach, Siegfried Aikman, has received his long-overdue salary after resigning from his position as the coach of the Pakistan hockey team in May of this year.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a cheque amounting to an astounding Rs. 10.3 million, covering his unpaid salary for the period from November 2021 to April 2022.

In a press release issued by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), it was confirmed that the PSB had made the payment, thereby resolving the financial dispute.

The hockey federation expressed its gratitude to the sports board for their prompt action in settling the matter before it tarnished the reputation of the country and federation.

The payment comes as a relief to the former head coach, who had been disheartened by the lack of payment and had cited it as the main reason for his resignation.

Aikman had served as a coach and played a vital role in the development of players but the non-payment of his salary created an unfortunate situation that forced him to step down.

Despite the disappointment, Aikman maintained professionalism and clarity by explicitly mentioning the salary issue as the reason for his departure in his resignation letter.