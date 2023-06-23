Faysal Bank Leading the Financial Sector Towards an Inclusive and Diverse Work Culture

Faysal Bank, in collaboration with ConnectHear, launched the Persons with Disabilities Model Branch in Johar Town, Lahore. The objective is to revolutionize the banking experience for individuals with hearing impairments.

Faysal Bank has partnered with ConnectHear to support its inclusivity drive in sync with its values of Khidmat and Jiddat. The branch will offer assistance to the hearing-impaired community and ConnectHear will also provide training and sensitivity workshops to assist the bank staff in a better understanding of the Virtual Sign Language Interpretation application.

The Chief Guest Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder, Akhuwat Foundation graced the occasion and reiterated that these DEI initiatives are tiny steps towards bigger achievements and that inclusion is the right of every individual.

He took a tour of the branch specially designed for people with disabilities and appreciated Faysal Bank’s initiative to make financial services accessible for all.

In true synchronization with the Islamic ethos, Faysal Bank is committed to providing financial services for all.

Mohammad Rizwan-ul-Haq, Head of Branch Distributions, reinforcing Faysal Bank’s commitment to an inclusive banking experience for all customers, said: “Prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in our work helps our organization attract and retain the best of talent.

Focusing on DEI allows our employees to be comfortable being themselves, leading to more creative and innovative ideas.”

At the same time, Habiba Salman, Head of DEI, Learning and Leadership Development at Faysal Bank appreciated the launch of the model branch and its contribution to Faysal Bank’s DEI initiatives.

ConnectHear appreciates Faysal Bank’s commitment to making a positive impact and looks forward to transforming the banking landscape through this joint effort.

Azima Dhanjee, CEO of ConnectHear, said: “Faysal Bank has given us the opportunity to collaborate for the DEI initiatives. Together we can work to financially empower the entire specially-abled community. We hope to facilitate all marginalized communities with financial inclusion.”

Faysal Bank is strong on its core Islamic values of enabling all segments of society with equal access to financial well-being.