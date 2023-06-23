Islamabad Gets Unexpected Rain After ‘Feels Like’ Temperature Crossed 50°C

Islamabad has arguably had one of the hottest days in history on June 23, 2023. However, an unexpected rainfall hit several areas of the federal capital, providing significant relief to the residents from the scorching heat.

A few Twitter videos captured by the netizens showed pleasant scenes from across the city. It bears mentioning that rain was predicted from Monday and onwards, next week.

According to Weather.com, a trusted source for weather forecasts, the federal capital’s temperatures soared above 41°C. To make matters worse, the “feels like” temperature has reached a blistering 51°C. These extreme conditions have made daily life extremely uncomfortable for residents.

Islamabad even surpassed Dubai today in terms of extreme heat. While Dubai’s temperature stood at 37°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 47°C, Islamabad has reached higher temperatures.

Fortunately, relief is on the horizon for Islamabadis. Weather.com predicts that the heatwave will gradually subside over the next few days with the rain spell expected to take place next week.