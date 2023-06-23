Remembering Shahzada Dawood: A Philanthropic Icon Who Touched Countless Lives

Today, the world bids farewell to Shahzada Dawood, a remarkable Pakistani whose corporate and philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on our society.

Dawood, along with his 19-year-old son, Suleman, perished in the Atlantic Ocean along with three other adventurers – British businessman and explorer, Hamish Harding, French deep-sea explorer and Titanic expert, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate who owned the submersible in which the five were lost.

Dawood was an avid enthusiast of all things related to the iconic ocean liner, the Titanic – which sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912 – and on Father’s Day, this year, he booked a place on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition for him and his 19-year-old son, Suleiman, to journey to the icy depths of the Atlantic Ocean to view the wreck at close quarters.

It was a passion that was to cost them their lives. Contact was lost with the submersible, the RMS Titan, an hour after its descent. Search and rescue teams were dispatched as the world waited hopefully for any news of survivors. Last night, however, the US Coast Guard announced the terrible news that the submersible had imploded due to a “catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber” resulting in the deaths of all those on board.

In a written statement, Dawood’s family thanked the rescuers for their efforts and expressed their “profound grief” at the “unimaginable loss” they had suffered.

Dawood had a hugely successful business career, having made his name at the Engro Corporation, where he had been a director for the past 20 years – the final two as vice chairman. He was hugely respected for his business acumen and had spoken several times at the World Economic Forum as well as at the United Nations.

However, it is for his philanthropic work that he will, perhaps, be best remembered by countless individuals – most of whom he never met, but whose lives he touched in the most profound ways. Even Engro’s statement, expressing their sadness over Dawood’s “untimely demise” spoke primarily of him as an “advocate of corporate social responsibility,” and of his firmly held conviction that Engro “should be at the forefront of the drive to solve the nation’s most pressing problems.”

Born into a family known for their commitment to social welfare, Dawood inherited a passion for making a positive difference in the lives of others. Guided by his upbringing and personal values, he embarked on an extraordinary philanthropic journey that reshaped the social development landscape in Pakistan and beyond.

As a trustee and active member of The Dawood Foundation, his family’s philanthropic foundation, he made it his life’s mission to help uplift countless lives and to transform communities – a legacy of which his family will be rightfully proud.

Under his guidance, the Dawood Foundation emerged as a catalyst for change, focusing on vital sectors such as education, healthcare, disaster relief, arts, culture, and social welfare. Through strategic initiatives and innovative programs, Dawood transformed countless lives, empowering the marginalized, and providing opportunities for growth and development.

Recognizing the power of collaboration and collective action, Dawood played a pivotal role in driving social responsibility within the corporate sector. As a leader at Engro Corporation, he championed sustainable development, community engagement, and corporate philanthropy. His efforts ensured that Engro became a shining example of the positive impact businesses can have on society.

Through initiatives promoting education, environmental conservation, agriculture, and skill development, Dawood bridged the gap between corporate success and social welfare, leaving an enduring legacy of responsible corporate citizenship.

Dawood’s philanthropic work, however, extended beyond individual organizations, believing, as he did, in the power of synergy and collaboration. By forging partnerships and alliances with like-minded organizations, he amplified the impact of his initiatives, multiplying the benefits for those in need. His visionary approach inspired others to join forces and work towards a common goal of creating a more equitable and compassionate world.

Dawood was recognized and celebrated both nationally and internationally for his transformative philanthropy, receiving numerous accolades and awards for his work. However, as all who knew him have said, Dawood was marked by his humility, seeking not personal recognition, but being driven, instead, by a genuine concern for human welfare and the desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Shahzada Dawood’s passing leaves a void that will be felt deeply within the philanthropic community and the countless lives he touched. However, his legacy lives on through the lives he transformed, the institutions he established, and the spirit of giving he instilled in others. His profound impact on philanthropy will continue to inspire future generations, reminding us all of the power we hold to create positive change.