Heatwave Alert: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Prepare for Scorching Weather

UAE residents can expect a day of hot, humid, and dusty weather across the country. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted a mostly sunny sky with some clouds. Certain coastal areas in the north may experience high humidity at night and on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be quite high, reaching between 43°C and 47°C in the inland regions. Coastal areas and islands will have highs of 39°C to 42°C, while mountainous areas will range from 30°C to 37°C.

Yesterday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 24.6°C in Barakah (Al Dhafra region) at 5:30 AM. The highest temperature was 47.4°C in Al Qattara (Al Ain) at 2:15 PM.

Humidity levels will be high, with coastal areas ranging from 70 to 85 percent and inland regions from 65 to 85 percent.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to the northwest. At times, the winds may freshen and cause blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/hr and occasionally reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea conditions will be moderate, becoming rough in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf. The Oman Sea will have slight to moderate waves at times.