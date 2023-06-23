TechAbout’s CEO Jazib Zaman Receives Presidential IT Award 2023 at Aiwan-e-Sadr

In a prominent occasion highlighting TechAbout’s unwavering commitment to excellence, CEO Jazib Zaman was honored with the prestigious Presidential IT Award 2023 at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. This distinguished recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Jazib Zaman has received this esteemed accolade from President Arif Alvi, solidifying his exceptional contributions to the field.

TechAbout expanded its operations in Pakistan in 2017 and later extended its reach to the United States in 2019. The company is now making strides in the United Arab Emirates, solidifying its position as a global IT powerhouse. TechAbout has multiple IT ventures, including Techi, TechEngage, TripOrganizer, WP Arena, WP Designer, Pak Trade (Coming Soon), Corner.pk, Metal Site, and BlogReach, which are only a few from its diverse portfolio of projects.

Under Jazib Zaman’s leadership, TechAbout has successfully developed products that cater national and international clients, providing them with cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions. TechAbout is operating across different IT verticals including cloud computing, big data, ERP systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Their team of skilled programmers, engineers, architects, designers, and developers has consistently delivered top-notch services, driving the success of both established businesses and innovative startups.

The Presidential IT Award is a testament to Jazib Zaman’s visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation. With his unwavering dedication, he has propelled TechAbout to new heights, positioning it as a leading player in the IT sector.

President Arif Alvi commended TechAbout’s invaluable contributions to the industry, recognizing their efforts in raising awareness and promoting the undeniable significance of technology. This prestigious award not only honors Jazib Zaman’s outstanding leadership but also highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

TechAbout’s achievements extend beyond the Presidential IT Award, as they have previously been honored with three Presidential trophies over the last three years, including the Presidential Export Trophy in 2020, Best Software Company in 2021, and the Presidential Trophy in 2022. This remarkable tetrad of accolades underscores their consistent pursuit of perfection and reinforces their prominent role in Pakistan’s IT sector.

As a proud member of the Forbes Technology Council, CEO Jazib Zaman holds significant positions in various IT circles and organizations worldwide. TechAbout’s remarkable growth has also led to the training of over 300 fresh graduates, contributing to the expansion of the IT industry and creating numerous employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

The Presidential IT Award 2023 not only signifies Jazib Zaman’s remarkable achievements but also serves as a testament to TechAbout’s dedication to pushing boundaries and driving technological progress. With their sights set on even greater accomplishments, TechAbout remains steadfast in their commitment to delivering excellence and shaping the future of the IT landscape.