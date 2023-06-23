Video of Corolla Driver Bullying Mehran Driver With a Gun Goes Viral

A disturbing video showing an incident of bullying and threats has spread rapidly on social media. The incident took place in front of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Iqra University in H-9 at around 4:15 PM.

The video clearly captures a person in a Corolla brandishing a gun and blatantly bullying a Suzuki Mehran driver behind him.

Situation in front of #NUML & #Iqra Uni H-9, today nearly at 4:15 this person in Corolla opened fires and openly threatened a Person in Mehran Car behind him, you can clearly see a pistol in his hand. The video sender says it's routine. Every next day we can see people with… pic.twitter.com/QTIgVZHNce — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) June 22, 2023

According to the person who shared the video, such incidents have become a regular occurrence on this road. People often display weapons to threaten others in broad daylight. Social media users have expressed concern and called for immediate police intervention.

Peshawar BRT Incident

A senior official from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been arrested by the Peshawar police for shooting and injuring a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) security guard. The incident took place when the official forcefully entered the restricted BRT route.

According to the latest report, Arbab Faisal, a senior joint director at CAA currently stationed in Islamabad, was seen driving his Black Mercedes Benz E-Class on the BRT route.

BRT guards tried to stop him, but the CAA official fired shots, injuring a security guard. Faisal managed to escape initially but was later caught in the Regi area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

A case has been registered against him under section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the East police station. The CAA official appeared before judicial magistrate Dolat Khan’s court on Wednesday. Initially, the court was to issue a physical remand but decided to place him in judicial custody for 14 days in the central prison.

The use of weapons to bully and intimidate others is perilously common in Pakistan and warrants the attention of the authorities.