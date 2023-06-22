WASA Seizes Three Vehicles Dumping Garbage in Nullah Lai

Three vehicles filled with garbage were impounded by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the police for breaking the rules outlined in Section 144.

The vehicles were planning to dump the waste in Nullah Lai, but WASA officials and the police stopped them and took custody of the vehicles.

ALSO READ Coolant or Water: The Best Choice for Your Car in Summer

In response to instructions from the Home Department (Punjab), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rawalpindi enforced Section 144 in the areas surrounding Nullah Lai.

This move was accompanied by a warning to all concerned departments and the public, urging them not to dump garbage and construction debris into Nullah Lai.

The Managing Director of WASA, Muhammad Tanvir, Deputy Managing Director Saleem Ashraf, and Deputy Director Omar Farooq were present during the operation. Violators will face severe legal consequences, the department warned.

ALSO READ Pakistan Asks China and Europe to Build LNG Plants At Gwadar

Efforts to clear and clean Nullah Lai from New Katariyan to Murree Road are underway and expected to be completed by June 30. Muhammad Tanvir, the Managing Director of WASA, emphasized strict monitoring of Nullah Lai and their determination to hold violators accountable.