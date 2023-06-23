Video of Monks Playing Cricket in Ladakh Goes Viral

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 11:53 pm

In a remarkable display of the growing popularity of cricket, young monks were seen engaging in a spirited game around the picturesque Phugtal Monastery in Ladakh.

Cricket, once considered a sport dominated by a few nations, is now spreading its wings to far-off places across races, regions, and cultures.

A captivating video shared online has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing young monks joyfully engaging in a game of cricket amidst the stunning landscape of Ladakh.

The footage reveals the sheer enthusiasm and skill displayed by these monk children as they bat, bowl, and field with unmatchable energy. This heartwarming scene not only highlights the growing popularity of cricket but also emphasizes its ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries.

Here’s the video featuring cricket in the mountains of Ladakh:

