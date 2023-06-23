Mohammad Waseem to Face 4-Time World Champion Donnie Nietes Next Month

Renowned Pakistani boxer, Mohammad Waseem, is all set to come face to face against four-time world champion, Donnie Nietes, on July 22 in Dubai.

As per media reports, the high-octane encounter has been confirmed by Disrupt Promotions, a Dubai-based organization that recently signed Muhammad Waseem.

Disrupt Promotions, owned by a consortium of businessmen from England and South Africa, has played an important role in arranging this exciting bout.

Muhammad Waseem expressed his eagerness for the fight in an interview with the media back in April, acknowledging the challenge posed by the Filipino star.

As a top-ranked fighter, the formidable skills of Donnie Nietes make this upcoming match a tough but crucial opportunity for Mohammad Waseem to climb the rankings.

Despite facing setbacks due to the closure of his management companies, MTK Global and Probellum, Waseem remains determined to pursue his dream of winning a world title.

The absence of fights in the past year has hindered his progress and has prevented him from securing higher rankings despite holding the record with three WBC world silver titles.

His most recent fight was for the IBF flyweight world title in March 2022, where he faced England’s Sunny Edwards in Dubai but failed to secure the victory.