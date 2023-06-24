12-Year-Old Dies Due to Out-of-Control Sacrificial Animal

A 12-year-old boy named Ibrahim lost his life as a sacrificial animal he was walking became uncontrollable.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, showing the bull running with the boy caught in the rope while people tried to catch the animal. Ibrahim lived in the Sector 11-G area of New Karachi.

As he struggled to free himself, the rope became tangled around his legs and he was dragged for a kilometer, causing serious injuries. People nearby quickly tried to help and chased after the bull to save the boy. It took some time before they were able to intervene and untangle him.

Ibrahim was taken to a hospital by emergency services but sadly, his injuries were too severe and he passed away. Ibrahim was known for his playful and innocent nature. He was the second of four siblings and his father worked in a cloth shop.