Law Student Rapes Classmate in Faisalabad

A shocking incident unfolded in Faisalabad where a law student’s classmate allegedly raped her, as per recent reports. The victim, a final-year LLB student at a local law college, stated that her classmate named Abdul Rehman harassed her multiple times and used obscene pictures to blackmail her.

The FIR reveals that the culprit forcibly withdrew Rs. 2.7 million from her bank account through an ATM, which he distributed among his friends. Upon registering the case, the police initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, three men allegedly gang-raped a TikTok user in the Matiari district of Sindh. They lured her to the New Saeedabad tehsil, where the assault took place. The girl identified Waqas Mallah and his friend as the perpetrators.

Although a case was filed against the suspects, the police have not made any arrests yet. The victim expressed frustration regarding the police’s lack of action in apprehending the accused individuals. She also reported receiving threats from the perpetrators.