Canadian and US Authorities Launch Probes into Titanic Sub Tragedy

Investigations have been launched by Canada and the United States (US) into the implosion of a submersible en route to the Titanic wreckage, which resulted in the loss of all five passengers.

The investigations will be conducted by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the US Coast Guard, with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The debris was discovered near the Titanic wreckage after an international search effort. The victims included Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OceanGate Expeditions.

Investigation teams are using remotely operated vehicles to map the debris field at a depth of over 2 miles in the North Atlantic Ocean. The search may continue for several more days.

Co-founder of OceanGate Guillermo Sohnlein has emphasized the need for patience until more data is collected. Acoustic data analyzed by the Navy detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the vicinity where the Titan lost contact.

The incident has raised safety concerns surrounding OceanGate’s operations and the Titan craft. Reports have highlighted alleged mechanical issues and safety concerns.