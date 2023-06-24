NDMA Issues Urban Flooding and Landslide Alert for Northern Regions

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory to federal and provincial authorities in northern Pakistan. According to the forecast, pre-monsoon wind-thundershowers accompanied by heavy rainfall are expected.

This weather system is formed by the convergence of moisture-laden currents from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave. The anticipated timeframe is from 25 to 30 June, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting substantial rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

These weather conditions are expected to alleviate the prevailing heatwave conditions. However, urban flooding is a major concern for low-lying areas in cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

Additionally, there is an elevated risk of landslides in vulnerable regions like Murree, Galliyat, and other hilly areas. Flash flooding is also anticipated in certain hill torrents and adjacent regions.

To mitigate the potential damage, NDMA urges authorities to continuously monitor water levels in rivers, streams, and urban drainage systems to promptly detect any rise in water levels. Authorities have been instructed to ensure the maintenance of nullahs and stormwater drains, clearance of debris and obstacles from drainage systems, and stockpiling of essential commodities in areas that may become inaccessible due to weather conditions.

Furthermore, early warning systems in flood-prone areas should be activated to facilitate timely evacuation. NDMA emphasizes coordination with relevant departments to secure loose structures and raise public awareness through awareness campaigns. Farmers are also advised to safeguard their crops from these weather conditions.