Tragedy Strikes Again as Migrant Boat Overturns in Italy With Over 40 People Missing

More than 40 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized near Italy’s Lampedusa island, according to the UN.

The boat, carrying 46 migrants from Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast, sank due to strong winds and high waves. Among the missing are seven women and a minor; the survivors are all adult men.

ALSO READ Life Sentence Handed to Obsessed Pakistani “Lover” for Horrific Murder of a Girl in UK

Migrant boat shipwrecks have been increasing, and there has been a rise in migrants entering the EU through the central Mediterranean. The poorly constructed boats are highly vulnerable, and European ships must patrol the Tunisian and Libyan routes to prevent further disasters.

Lampedusa, located 145 kilometers from the Tunisian coast, is a major entry point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Last year, more than 46,000 migrants arrived there out of a total of 105,000 in Italy.

UNHCR representative Chiara Cardoletti expressed her concerns about the continuous loss of lives near Europe’s shores. She called for a coordinated rescue mechanism at sea among states, emphasizing the urgent need to address the issue.

ALSO READ Survivors Share Shocking Details of Greek Coast Guard’s Delayed Action in Boat Tragedy

Tragedies, like this one, have occurred in Italy, Greece, and Spain. Just last week, a crowded trawler from Libya sank off the Greek coast, resulting in the deaths of at least 82 people, with many more still missing.

These incidents took place shortly after EU ministers agreed to revise the rules for hosting asylum seekers and migrants more fairly. The European Commission’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum intends to implement reforms by the spring of 2024, including mandatory assistance between EU members and stronger external borders.

Note: The picture is for illustrative purposes only.