FIFA Extends PFF Normalization Committee Tenure Once Again

In a significant move, the FIFA Council is set to grant an extension of the mandate of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) until at least 15 March 2024. The decision aims to ensure the completion of vital administrative reforms within the PFF.

The PFF NC was initially appointed by FIFA in 2019 following concerns about political interference within the federation. Over the past years, the NC has been at the helm, though there has been turmoil in the PFF ever since, with the country being banned for over a year in 2021.

While the ban was lifted in 2022, the FIFA-appointed NC was tasked to carry on their work with the main aim of conducting free and fair elections of the PFF.

As part of their extended mandate, which is set to be carried out for at least the next nine months, FIFA has placed a crucial task on the PFF NC’s shoulders: to conduct free and fair elections within the federation by the conclusion of their tenure. This mandate underscores FIFA’s commitment to democratic principles and governance in football associations worldwide.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Draws for FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Revealed

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s national football team is currently competing in the SAFF Championship 2023. Scheduled to face Kuwait today, the team aims to quickly bounce back from defeat in the last match and secure victory for their country.