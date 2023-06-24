How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Kuwait SAFF Football Match: Live Stream and Timings

Pakistan will face Kuwait in their second match of the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023. The Men in Green will be looking to bounce back against a formidable Kuwait side after a disappointing defeat against India in the opening match

Pakistan, after a turbulent journey to India, were defeated 4-0 by the host nation in a high-octane clash. The Green Shirts will be looking to put in a much better performance this time around and register their first points of the competition.

ALSO READ SAFF Championship 2023 Points Table After First Round Matches

Kuwait, on the other hand, kick started their tournament with a comfortable 3-1 win against Nepal in their first match of the competition. They will be determined to continue their winning streak and cement their spot to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Pakistan Expected Line-up

Yousuf Butt (GK) Ali Niazi (RWB) Mamoon Khan (CB) Easah Suliman (CB) Abdullah Iqbal (CB) Mohammad Sufyan (LWB) Rahis Nabi (CM) Ali Uzair (CM) Harun Hamid (RW) Otis Khan (LW) Hassan Bashir (St)

Check out the preview of SAFF Championship 2023:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/s-VIvDzcbeE

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s-VIvDzcbeE?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s-VIvDzcbeE?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s-VIvDzcbeE





Match Timings

Pakistan will lock horns with Kuwait iat the Sree Kantareeva Stadium in Bengaluru in their second match of the tournament. The match will commence at 3:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Draws for FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Revealed

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Kuwait 24 June 2023 3:00 PM Sree Kantareeva Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs Kuwait live streaming will be available for the Pakistani fans on various mediums. While the broadcasting rights for the tournament are with the host nation, India, the matches of SAFF Championship will be broadcasted in various countries, including Pakistan.

The Kuwait vs Pakistan live stream will be available on ARY ZAP (iOS, Android, and Web), while the match will alos be telecasted live on Geo Super and A-Sports in Pakistan.

Here is the live stream link for Pakistan Vs Kuwait: