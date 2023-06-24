Micron Announces Faster Storage for Android Phones

Micron has recently introduced its UFS 4.0 mobile storage solution, and it has already sent qualification samples to specific smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors worldwide. This is faster than Samsung’s current UFS 4.0 technology.

In simple words, Android phones are about to get even faster storage soon, starting with flagship devices.

This new technology will enable the production of storage capacities ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB. While high-volume production is slated to commence in the second half of this year, it may take some time before the first smartphones incorporating Micron UFS 4.0 storage become available.

This means we can probably expect to see UFS 4.0 in flagship Android phones by the start of 2024, perhaps with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series.

Specifications

Micron’s storage solution is constructed using 232-layer TLC flash technology, which allows for the storage of three bits per cell. The company highlights that its six-plane NAND architecture enhances random read throughput, surpassing the performance of previous-generation storage.

In terms of specific figures, Micron’s UFS 4.0 storage delivers impressive sequential read speeds of up to 4,300 MBps and sequential write speeds of up to 4,000 MBps. These speeds notably outperform Samsung’s UFS 4.0, particularly in terms of write performance.

Moreover, the newly introduced UFS 4.0 chips boast a 25% improvement in power efficiency, ensuring more energy-efficient operation. Additionally, they offer a promising 10% reduction in write latency, resulting in faster data storage and retrieval.