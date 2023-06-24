Sony is Not Giving Up on Smartphones Anytime Soon

Sony has been introducing highly captivating smartphones, despite facing challenges in terms of sales. Naturally, this situation might lead one to ponder whether the renowned Japanese phone maker would eventually choose to withdraw from the smartphone market entirely, following in the footsteps of LG and HTC.

Fortunately, the answer to this speculation is a resounding no. Sony has affirmed its commitment to continue manufacturing Android smartphones for several years to come. Surprisingly, this revelation stems from an unexpected source – Qualcomm.

In a recent press release, chip maker Qualcomm revealed its continued partnership with Sony to provide Snapdragon platforms for the Japanese company’s upcoming smartphones. This collaboration has been extended for multiple years and encompasses premium, high-end, and mid-tier devices.

Considering the absence of any mention of “low-end” devices, it appears highly probable that Sony will maintain its existing smartphone ranges without expanding into the fiercely competitive market segment.

As stated in the press release, Sony and Qualcomm will collaborate closely to integrate Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s upcoming smartphone lineups. This joint endeavor aims to deliver users enhanced functionality, elevated performance, and more immersive user experiences.

Here is what Sony’s head of the mobile communications business unit Tsutomu Hamaguchi said: