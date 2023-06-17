Intel to Launch “Ultra” Core Processors From Now On

Confirming previous rumors, Intel has made the decision to retire the use of the “i” in its well-known processor series names, including “Core i9,” “Core i7,” “Core i5,” and “Core i3.” Instead, the company will introduce three new tiers of consumer chips: Intel, Intel Core, and Intel Core Ultra.

This shift in branding is aimed at ensuring that the prominent name “Intel” does not get overshadowed, while also aligning with the upcoming launch of the distinct Meteor Lake chips, expected in the latter half of 2023. The introduction of these new processors provided an opportune moment for Intel to revamp its naming strategy.

When we looked at how the tech press, how our retailers, our OEMs, our partners talk about it, it was interesting to see how we got shortchanged all the way to a letter and a number.

According to the company, their research indicated that the term “Core,” rather than “i5” or “i7,” was more strongly associated with Intel. The concern was that the use of “i” in the product names led to confusion and a lack of recognition among consumers, hindering the awareness that these products were from Intel. As a result, the decision was made to remove the “i” from the names.

However, with the removal of the “i,” it becomes challenging to shorten the name conveniently. As Intel’s Brand Director, Hirsch, points out, it’s not practical for people to casually say, “I bought a seven” instead of “I bought a Core i7.”

While Intel’s representatives, Hirsch and Thraves, are unable to disclose extensive details, they suggest that the forthcoming Ultra products from Intel will offer enhanced features.

These advancements will include integrated graphics at the level of Intel’s Arc graphics, which will not be found in mainstream Core processors. The Ultra lineup will also incorporate AI capabilities, akin to what AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm offer, ultimately delivering exceptional performance.

Despite the changes, users will still have the ability to access the complete alphanumeric identifier of a chip, enabling them to identify its specific capabilities and generation.

This approach will remain consistent with the familiar practice of referencing Intel processors, providing a reliable means of identification. As Hirsch assures, the necessary information will always be present in the model number itself, ensuring that users can easily locate it when needed.