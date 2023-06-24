UAE Employees Seek Support from Bosses to Combat Stress

UAE workers tend to stay loyal to their employers if they feel their health and well-being are valued, according to a recent survey. The survey, called the 2023 Health on Demand Report by Mercer Marsh Benefits, highlights the importance of addressing employee stress and burnout to attract and keep talented workers.

The report surveyed over 17,500 employees in 16 global markets, including more than 1,000 UAE employees. Its goal was to give employees a voice and help employers understand their needs better.

The findings revealed that 78% of UAE employees believe their employers genuinely care about their health and well-being.

The survey also showed that 63% of UAE employees think that the quality of health and well-being benefits they receive from their employers makes them more loyal and less likely to change jobs.

Ayman El Hout, CEO for UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt at Marsh McLennan, stressed the role that UAE employers play in addressing healthcare gaps.

He suggests exploring benefits and employee experience strategies that strike a balance between human and digital health services, considering the diverse needs of the workforce.

The survey found that 50% of all UAE employees experience stress in their daily lives. When asked about the factors that contribute to burnout at work, the top three were work pressures (52%), job security (43%), and poor leadership (40%).

Julio Garcia-Villalon, India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits, highlights the impact of recent crises on employee well-being. According to him, these crises have led to increased burnout and risks caused by people-related issues.

The research also shows that employees who feel valued by their employers are more likely to thrive, with positive views about their health, wealth, and careers.

The findings show a positive correlation between higher benefits and employee satisfaction. This suggests that employers can reduce the risk of losing top talent to competitors by providing employees with 10 or more benefits.

Tarek Lotfy, India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) President at Mercer, noted that employees are more likely to perceive organizational leadership as committed to fostering a healthy culture when they feel cared for. This approach includes involving well-being in job design and ensuring access to relevant benefits.