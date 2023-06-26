News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

CDA is Considering Allowing One Way Traffic on Monal Road

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 26, 2023 | 3:03 pm

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has welcomed suggestions from the public about whether or not to build separate entrance and exit roads for Margalla Hills traffic.

According to the official Tweet, the chairman has hinted at planning a road from Pir Sohawa to Bari Imam, making it a “three-road avenue to make it a loop to facilitate traffic movement.”

ALSO READ

So far, the tweet has received mixed responses from the public. One half agrees with the plan to alleviate traffic jams while the other half disagrees, stating that the project would mean the destruction of the National Park. One of the citizens responded to the tweet stating:

Let a National Park remain as it is for the next generations. Let the wildlife have its habitat. In any case, what difference would it make to Pakistan’s development if some people have to spend more travel time sometime?

In another pertinent development, CDA has inaugurated the Shakarparian Jungle trek for walkers and cyclists. According to Mengal’s Tweet, the trek, which stretches 3 kilometers, will remain open seven days a week.

ALSO READ

The tweet also mentioned a new cycling trek along Rawal Lake, which CDA plans to open “soon”. Although, the timeline for the completion of a few major road projects such as Bhara Kahu still remains in question.


lens

More Award-Winning Turkish Serials to be Aired in Urdu in Pakistan
Read more in lens

proproperty

New Condition Introduced for Immovable Property Sellers
Read more in proproperty
close
>