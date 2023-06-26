Underpasses Become Swimming Pools in Lahore After Heavy Rainfall

The pre-monsoon rainfall lashed Lahore earlier today along with several other regions of Pakistan. While the weather has become significantly better in Punjab’s capital, the aftermath also includes roads becoming puddles and underpasses turning into swimming pools.

As a result, massive traffic jams are being observed in several key areas throughout the city. While some are busy dipping themselves in the stagnant rainwater for enjoyment, the rush hour traffic is causing severe inconvenience to the working class, leading them to voice their dismay on social media.

The newly constructed Kalma Chowk underpass after today's downpour in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/ria27TZ3g7 — Rao (@CasualRao) June 26, 2023

A Twitter video shows the newly constructed Kalma Chowk Underpass drowned in rainwater. It also shows several motorcyclists having to walk their bikes across the Kalma ‘ravine’. Those who tried driving their cars through the flooded underpass are left stranded.

The district administration, Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other departments have been placed on high alert for any potential emergency. WASA MD stated that drainage is being expedited and all disposal stations are operating at full capacity to alleviate the traffic jams.