Regular Cargo Service Launched Between Pakistan and China

On Sunday, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) initiated a regular cargo service that will connect Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai in China.

The primary objective behind this endeavor is to foster bilateral trade under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

ALSO READ Underpasses Become Swimming Pools in Lahore After Heavy Rainfall

By launching this cargo service, the NLC aims to facilitate the smooth movement of goods between Pakistan and China, thereby strengthening economic ties and enhancing regional connectivity.

This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in paving the way for the implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement involving China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, it sets the stage for the future adoption of the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention.

ALSO READ Privacy Scandal Rocks Etihad Airways as Male Worker Harasses Female Passenger on WhatsApp

The Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement and the TIR Convention will offer well-defined frameworks for regional trade development, promoting economic growth and progress within the region as a whole.

The regular cargo service by the NLC is a significant step toward realizing these agreements, which will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of trade and logistics between Pakistan and China.