Exploring the Beauty and Benefits of E-11 Islamabad

E-11 Islamabad, located on Margalla Road, is a serene and well-maintained area that offers a fresh and calm living environment. Nestled against the breathtaking Margalla Hills, this area provides all the essential amenities, including gas, water, wide roads, and electricity.

E-11 Islamabad is home to significant industrial places, hospitals, educational institutions, and parks. It also provides easy access to the Golra Shareef Railway station.

E-11 Islamabad: A Leading Housing Society

E-11 Islamabad is recognized as one of the premier housing society sectors in the city. Not only does it offer luxurious living options, but it is also conveniently located near other major sectors of Islamabad.

This sector stands out due to its affordability compared to other sectors, making it suitable for both residents and investors. Moreover, approximately 30% of E-11 Islamabad has been thoughtfully reserved as a green area by the developers, enhancing the overall ambiance of the locality.

Vibrant and Commercially Feasible

Covering a vast residential and commercial area, E-11 Islamabad boasts several blocks, each with its own markaz (commercial center). The markaz houses shopping malls, shopping marts, leading restaurants, cafes, offices, and banks, providing residents with a convenient and vibrant lifestyle.

E-11 Islamabad provides a range of attractive options, including flats for rent. These flats offer a peaceful and secure living experience, making them highly desirable. Compared to other sectors in the city, houses, and flats for rent in E-11 Islamabad are relatively more affordable.

This affordability factor, combined with the prime location and convenient amenities, makes E-11 Islamabad a preferred choice for individuals seeking rental properties or investment opportunities.

Prime Location in Islamabad

E-11 Islamabad is strategically located in Zone-1 of Islamabad, falling under the authority of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). It is surrounded by neighboring sectors such as F-11, D-11, E-12, and E-10. Traveling to E-11 is hassle-free from both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

If you’re coming from Rawalpindi, Golra Road offers the best route, while those traveling from Islamabad can take Main Margalla Road.

Proximity to Major Locations

E-11 Islamabad benefits from its close proximity to several significant locations in the region. Here are some of the key travel times to nearby sectors and landmarks:

Siri Saral Islamabad: Just a 9-minute drive away

Islamabad Sector F-10: Reachable in 10 minutes by car

Sector F-11: A short 11-minute drive

Sector D-12: Approximately 12 minutes by road

Golra Shareef Railway Station: A 16-minute drive

Centaurus Mall: Around 18 minutes by road

Amenities and Facilities

E-11 Islamabad offers a range of amenities and facilities that ensure a comfortable and secure living environment. These include:

Secure area with controlled access

Ample green spaces for a refreshing ambiance

Efficient waste management systems

Well-planned commercial areas for convenient shopping

Wide, well-maintained roads for smooth transportation

Well-illuminated streets for enhanced safety

Reliable water supply to meet the residents’ needs

Public Transport Accessibility

For residents of E-11, Islamabad, the Ibn-e-Sina Metro Service located in G-9 provides a safe and cost-effective commuting option.

Additionally, ride-sharing services, traditional taxis, and buses can be availed from Ibn-e-Sina, G-9 Markaz Bus Wagon Stop, and Royal Travels 26 Peshawar Mor Bus Stop in G-11. These stops are situated within a 5 to 11-kilometer radius from E-11, and the travel time by road ranges from 10 to 16 minutes.

Furthermore, the Daewoo Express Cargo Service in F-10 Markaz offers reliable cargo transfer facilities for goods destined for various parts of the country.

Properties in E-11 Islamabad

E-11 Islamabad presents a range of attractive options for those seeking rental properties or investments. Here are some key points to consider:

Rental houses in E-11 Islamabad offer safety and security.

Unlike other rental areas, renting a house in E-11 allows you full ownership until you pay rent.

The serene surroundings and noise-free environment of Islamabad provide a peaceful living experience.

Houses in E-11 Islamabad offer high returns on investment due to the appreciating value of properties in this area.

As E-11 Islamabad is developed by the Capital Development Authority, the construction adheres to the city’s regulations and policies.

The houses in E-11 Islamabad are relatively affordable compared to other sectors in the city.

If you have a small family and are looking for a place to live in Islamabad, flats for rent in E-11 Islamabad are an excellent option.

E-11 Islamabad offers a variety of apartment types, including studio apartments, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to different needs.

These flats provide 24/7 security, efficient maintenance, elevators and stairs, spacious basement and outdoor parking, as well as separate lockers.

The apartments have dedicated management staff available round the clock to address queries and manage utility bills.

Comparison of Property Prices to Nearby Areas

When considering property prices in E-11 Islamabad, comparing them with nearby areas such as G-11 Islamabad is helpful. Both sectors offer attractive residential options, including houses for rent. However, there are notable differences in property prices between the two.

G-11 Islamabad is a well-established sector known for its residential properties. If you are searching for a house for rent in G-11 Islamabad, you will find a variety of options suitable for different budgets and preferences.

The sector offers a similar level of safety and security as E-11, making it an attractive choice for potential residents. However, it’s important to note that E-11 Islamabad tends to be relatively more affordable when comparing property prices.

Investment Potential in E-11 Islamabad

The property market in Islamabad consistently displays positive trends in terms of investment activity. Investors are particularly interested in commercial properties and mixed-use developments. E-11 Markaz in E-11 Islamabad is one such area that offers exciting commercial investment opportunities.

To cater to the demand, developers continue to announce new properties and sectors in Islamabad, attracting investors with promising returns.

For those looking to invest in progress in Islamabad, E-11 Islamabad presents an ideal location. Careful research can lead to finding affordable plots, houses, or apartments that match your requirements and fit within your budget.

Conclusion

E-11 Islamabad is a thriving and sought-after area that offers residents a serene and luxurious living experience. With its prime location, convenient amenities, and a range of residential and commercial options, this sector has become a top choice for investors and residents alike. Whether you’re looking for a safe and secure neighborhood, rental properties, or investment opportunities, E-11 Islamabad has much to offer.