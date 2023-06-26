LinkedIn’s AI Will Automatically Write Posts For You

Generative AI is rapidly making its way around the internet and now it’s LinkedIn’s turn to take a slice of that cake.

LinkedIn’s product director, Keren Baruch, has introduced a solution to the challenging task of crafting impactful posts on the platform, particularly for first-time users. In an effort to address this issue, LinkedIn is integrating generative AI into post writing, providing users with a quicker and more efficient alternative in today’s fast-paced environment.

In order to use this feature, you will need to provide a minimum of 30 words outlining the main message you want to convey in your post. Drawing from this input, the generative AI produces drafts that can be reviewed, edited, or directly published. Keren Baruch mentioned that the feature is currently in its testing phase and will eventually be made available to everyone.

However, there has been a significant amount of opposition within the LinkedIn community regarding this feature. Many have argued that it compromises the authenticity of posts on the platform. They express concerns that employing generative AI could potentially turn interactions on LinkedIn into exchanges between chatbots, detracting from genuine human connections.

LinkedIn’s new generative AI feature threatens a sensitive balance between efficiency and authenticity. While this advancement undoubtedly provides a more streamlined method for creating content, it is important to acknowledge concerns surrounding the potential erosion of genuine engagement.

As the feature progresses through its testing phase, it becomes imperative for LinkedIn to actively address user apprehensions and ensure that the incorporation of generative AI remains aligned with the platform’s overarching objectives.