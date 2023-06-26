MyUfone App Becomes a Rewarding Experience for Users

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G has added an exciting new feature to its digital suite, ‘MyUfone app’ to provide a better user experience for its customers.

Ufone 4G prepaid and postpaid customers can unlock a world of daily data rewards by simply logging into the app each day. All Ufone customers are now eligible to avail of the surprise incremental rewards for a consecutive period of 7 days.

The MyUfone app is a one-stop online facilitation centre for Ufone 4G customers that gives access to a full suite of Ufone 4G products and services, besides serving as an active communication channel with the company as and when required.

The daily rewards will add further value to customers’ journeys on the app.

Users will need to open the ‘MyUfone app’ on their device and tap on the ‘Daily Rewards’ icon on the home screen. Then select the ‘Unlock’ option to reveal and enjoy the daily reward.

Ufone 4G’s commitment to its customers goes beyond the norm, and the rewards offered personify this dedication.

With customers at the core of everything Ufone 4G does, the company aims to enhance its journey by making it even more delightful through daily rewards.