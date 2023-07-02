Naila Kiani Becomes First Pakistani Woman to Climb Nanga Parbat

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has once again made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to successfully summit Nanga Parbat on Sunday.

Naila Kiani was part of a group of approximately 40 climbers, including both local and foreign adventurers, who embarked on the challenging journey to conquer the formidable Nanga Parbat, famously known as the ‘Killer Mountain’ due to its perilous nature and high fatality rate.

Standing tall at an imposing height of 8,126 meters, Nanga Parbat presents a daunting and treacherous ascent, fraught with risks such as unstable glaciers, avalanches, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Among the Pakistani climbers in the group were Wajidullah Nagar and Samina Baig, both of whom showcased their exceptional skills and determination throughout the expedition.

The Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri, confirmed Naila Kiani’s remarkable achievement, stating, “Today, on July 2, 2023, at 10:18 am, Naila Kiani successfully reached the majestic summit of Nanga Parbat, marking her as the first Pakistani woman to conquer this formidable peak.”

He further added, “With this accomplishment, Naila has now conquered seven out of the world’s towering 8,000-meter peaks, solidifying her position as one of the most talented climbers of our time. Her impressive feats include scaling legendary Mount Everest, the challenging K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, and the elusive G1 and G2.”

Naila Kiani’s unwavering determination, unmatched abilities, and indomitable spirit continue to inspire countless mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts around the globe. She serves as a shining example of how individuals can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles through perseverance and courage.

It is worth noting that earlier, renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara successfully conquered Nanga Parbat without the assistance of supplementary oxygen and sherpas, further showcasing the remarkable achievements of Pakistani climbers on the world’s most challenging peaks.