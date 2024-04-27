Serial World Record-Breaker Returns Petty Grant After Getting Disrespected by KP Govt

South Waziristan athlete, Irfan Mehsood holding 100 Guinness Book of World Records has returned Rs. 500,000 awarded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department’s officers.

Mehsood has broken 100 world records in the martial arts and fitness category expressing his discontent over the obnoxious behavior of the KP Sports Department.

During a video, that he posted on X, the athlete recounted his interaction with the Provincial Sports Minister, Secretary, and Director General was insulting revealing that he asked for help to acquire equipment for his club but instead of providing him with assistance, they started bargaining for Rs. 200,000 with him which was disrespectful.

While expressing his resentment over the misbehavior of the government officials he said, “I asked the sports adviser for equipment for my club, “They started bargaining with me, asking me to take Rs200,000.”If you can’t respect us, don’t insult us.”

Irfan had broken the record of Italy’s Marcello Ferri in the weightlifting category and completed a century of Guinness World Records. Ferri set a world record by lifting 56kg, while Irfan defeated him by lifting 63kg.

He also holds the maximum of 46 records in the world for the push-ups category, He has also cemented 31 records with 100 pounds, including 80 pounds, 60 pounds, and 40 pounds.

Through his achievements he has garnered national recognition, leading to him being honored with the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in April 2023.