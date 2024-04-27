Nothing Phone (2a) is Getting a “New Edition” on Monday

Last month, the Nothing Phone (2a) was released in black, white, and milk shades. Next week, as soon as Monday, Nothing is planning to complement the phone by “a new edition,” as teased by the Indian online retailer, Flipkart.

Set to launch in India on April 29, the new edition of the Nothing Phone (2a) has been previewed by Flipkart through an image that displays the smartphone’s design, which unsurprisingly mirrors that of the existing models.

However, there are no details on this mysterious new version of Nothing Phone (2a), as Nothing nor Flipkart have given away any information as to how it will differ from the original Nothing Phone (2a). But since the launch is only two days away now, all will be revealed very soon.

A Community Designed Phone?

But if we were to speculate, it is possible that this new version is going to be a community-designed smartphone through a program Nothing launched last month. Through this program, Nothing invited its customers to design its next phone and aptly named it to “The Community Edition Project.”

The project is meant to last six months in total and will unfold through 4 different stages. Throughout this time, Nothing will be taking in contributions from its customers for the design aspects of a special edition Nothing Phone (2a), which leads us to believe that the “New Edition” meant to launch on Monday is a community-designed phone.

However, since it is only speculation at this point, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt and waiting for the actual launch.