Hasan Ali Celebrates His 30th Birthday in Style [Video]

Hasan Ali celebrated his 30th birthday at the height of 41,000 feet on a flight along with his family.

Born on 2nd July, Hasan Ali, celebrated his 30th birthday in a truly extraordinary way, taking his special day to new heights. The pacer commemorated his milestone birthday 41,000 feet above ground on a plane, accompanied by his beloved family. Captured in a heartwarming video, Hasan Ali, along with his wife and adorable little daughter, delightedly cut into a cake, at the height of 41,000 feet on a flight.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Creates History After Taking 4 Wickets in First Over [Video]

Known for his remarkable performances on the cricket field, Hasan Ali had recently impressed fans with his outstanding displays for Warwickshire in the T20 Blast. Fueled by his recent success, he is determined to regain his supreme form and once again make his mark in all three formats of the game.

ALSO READ Durban Qalandars Pick Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali for Zim Afro T10

With his remarkable talent and unwavering dedication, fans around the world eagerly await Hasan Ali’s return to the international cricket stage. As he soars towards new achievements, the cricketer continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his exceptional skills and passion for the game.