Durban Qalandars Pick Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali for Zim Afro T10

Former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir, has been selected by the Durban Qalandars for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

The much-awaited draft ceremony for the event was held in a grand event in Harare, generating much anticipation among cricket enthusiasts across the world.

During the drafting process, Durban Qalandars made waves by adding four renowned players to their squad for the event.

In addition to Amir, Qalandars also secured the services of Asif Ali, Tahir Baig, and Tayyab Abbas, bolstering their batting lineup with power hitters and skilled shot-makers.

The Zim Afro T10 will witness five teams battling it out for the title, including the Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, Harare Hurricanes, and the Joburg Buffaloes.

All the matches will take place at Harare Sports Club Ground, with the tournament set to kick off on July 20 and culminate in a grand final scheduled for July 29.

Last week, Lahore Qalandars announced a groundbreaking partnership with T10 Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to foster emerging talent in cricket.

This exciting partnership aims to identify and nurture promising cricketers through the inaugural Player Development Programme (PDP), which will be conducted in Zimbabwe.