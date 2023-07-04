Afghan Player Leaves Cricket After Accusing Board of Corruption

Star Afghanistan cricketer, Usman Ghani, has decided to take a break from international cricket after being excluded from the national squad.

Ghani has made allegations against the current setup in the cricket board, claiming corruption and expressing his desire to wait for the right management.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket. The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back,” he wrote.

Usman Ghani further stated that he will continue to work hard on his batting skills and will wait until honest management comes to the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Ghani said that he had made multiple attempts to meet with the chairman of the ACB, Mirwais Ashraf, but was unsuccessful as Ashraf remained unavailable.

The 26-year-old also criticized the new chief selector, Asadullah Khan, for failing to provide a satisfactory response regarding his exclusion from all formats.

Despite making his international debut back in 2014, the right-hander lost his place in the 50-over format in 2022 and has never been considered for red-ball cricket.

The cricketer, born in Khost, has participated in 11 T20I innings, maintaining an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 99.15. His last appearance came against Pakistan.