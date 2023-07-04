Polish Climber Succumbs to Altitude Sickness After Nanga Parbat Summit

Renowned Polish climber, Pawel Tomasz Kopec, lost his life due to acute altitude sickness shortly after conquering Nanga Parbat.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirmed the unfortunate news yesterday, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the demise of Tomasz Kopec.

According to the ACP, Kopec and his compatriots Piotr Krzyzowski and Waldemar Kowalewski successfully summited the ninth-highest peak in the world on Sunday.

Their remarkable achievement was accomplished without the aid of supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support. Each climber reached the peak at different times of the day.

While Krzyzowski and Kowalewski managed to descend safely and reach Camp 3 by midnight, Kopec encountered difficulties on his descent due to the harsh weather conditions.

In a media statement, Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the ACP, revealed that the Polish climber succumbed to exhaustion and dehydration at an altitude of 7,400 meters.

Nanga Parbat, with a daunting death probability of 21 percent, is known for its treacherous nature and claims its position among the five most dangerous mountains in the world.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi in Hot Water as Govt Starts Audit of His PCB Affairs Including PSL 8

It is pertinent to mention here that Kopec became the 86th climber to lose their life in pursuit of conquering this formidable peak.

In another distressing incident, Pakistani climber Asif Bhatti, who embarked on the final summit push of Nanga Parbat, encountered a perilous situation.

Bhatti is currently stranded at Camp 4, suffering from snow blindness at an altitude of 7,500 to 8,000 meters, and immediate assistance is required for rescue.