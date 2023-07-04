Cement Sales Decline by 22.8% in June

Cement sales in Pakistan declined by 22.80 percent in June 2023, while total despatches during June 2023 were 4.063 million tons against 5.264 million tons during the same month of the previous fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of June 2023 were 3.487 million tons compared to 4.979 million tons in June 2022, showing a decline of 29.97 percent.

Export despatches increased by 102.59 percent as the volumes increased from 284,471 tons in June 2022 to 576,309 tons in June 2023.

In June 2023, North-based cement mills despatched 2.950 million tons of cement showing a decline of 30.08 percent against 4.220 million tons despatches in June 2022. Meanwhile, south-based mills despatched 1.113 million tons of cement during June 2023 which was 6.60 percent more compared to the despatches of 1.044 million tons during June 2022.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.855 million tons of cement in domestic markets in June 2023 showing a decline of 30.75 percent against 4.122 million tons despatches in June 2022. South-based mills despatched 632,093 tons of cement in local markets during June 2023 which was 26.23 percent less compared to the despatches of 856,863 during June 2022.

Exports from North-based mills dropped by 1.88 percent as the quantities reduced from 97,163 tons in June 2022 to 95,333 tons in June 2023. Exports from the South increased by 156.78 percent to 480,976 tons in June 2023 from 187,308 tons during the same month last year.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 44.579 million tons, 15.71 percent lower than 52.891 million tons despatched during the last fiscal year. Domestic despatches were 40.013 million tons against 47.635 million tons during last year showing a reduction of 16.00 percent.

Export despatches were also 13.13 percent less as the volumes reduced to 4.566 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to 5.256 million tons of exports done during the last fiscal year.

North-based Mills despatched 32.776 million tons of cement domestically during the fiscal year 2022-23 showing a reduction of 16.89 percent from cement despatches of 39.439 million tons during the last fiscal year. Exports from the North increased by 17.41 percent to 1.069 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared with 911,065 tons exported during the last fiscal year.

Total despatches by North-based Mills reduced by 16.12 percent to 33.846 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23 from 40.350 million tons in the same period last year.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills during the fiscal year 2022-23 were 7.237 million tons showing a reduction of 11.70 percent over 8.196 million tons of cement despatched during the last fiscal year. Exports from the South declined by 19.53 percent to 3.496 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared with 4.345 million tons exported during the last fiscal year.

Total despatches by South-based Mills reduced by 14.41 percent to 10.734 million tons during the fiscal year 2022-23 from 12.541 million tons last year.

An APCMA spokesman said the government should facilitate export-oriented industries so that we can regain momentum in the international markets and the country can come out of the difficult times. Boosting exports will play a pivotal role in the revival of our economy. The signing of a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund is only an interim solution and we must use our own resources in order to build a stronger Pakistan, he added.