OGDC Restarts Gas Production in Jhal Magsi District

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has revived its Jhal Magsi Gas project to enhance production in the energy sector.

The cutting-edge gas processing plant has a daily capacity of 13.7 MMSCF process gas and 45 BBL/day condensate and is expected to help Pakistan meet its growing energy demands.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the lives of the local population in Jhal Magsi through a variety of social welfare programs in education, health, water, and infrastructure.

OGDCL has supplied ambulances to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Jhal Magsi as part of its drive to improve the quality of healthcare in the region while it operates the gas processing plant.

Taking into account the importance of clean drinking water, the company has also built a reverse osmosis (RO) plant.

Additionally, by combining its aim to fulfill the country’s energy needs with pro-community initiatives, OGDC plans to actively contribute to the socioeconomic development of the Jhal Magsi district.